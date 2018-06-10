Police bust two for drugs in Columbia McDonald's parking lot

COLUMBIA — One suspect posted bond while the other remained in jail Friday after Columbia police arrested two suspects on drug-related charges in a McDonald's parking lot.

Officers arrested Jennifer Kidd and Robert Beabout on suspicion of drug possession after reports of suspicious activity in the drive-thru at the Business Loop 70 location. Both were sent to the Boone County Jail awaiting bond. As of Friday morning, only Beabout had been released.

Officers asked Kidd to exit her vehicle. As she did, the officers noticed a marijuana pipe in the driver's side door pocket. When Kidd went to retrieve her purse, a pink pouch of narcotics fell out. The pouch later tested positive for methamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle found more methamphetamine hidden in a backpack on the front passenger side, where Beabout was sitting. Kidd's purse contained further drugs, including marijuana, five Xanax pills, eight Percocet pills, one Oxycodone pill and a rock of methamphetamine.

Kidd was arrested on multiple drug-related counts, with total bond amount of $19,000.

Beabout was arrest on one count, possession of a controlled substance felony, with a bond of $4,500.