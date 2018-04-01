Police Call St. Louis Shooting Death Justified

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say the city's first reported homicide of the new year was a justified killing.

Twenty-five-year-old Patrick Davis of St. Louis County was shot to death on Jan. 6 in the city's College Hill neighborhood. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say Davis was trying to rob another 25-year-old at gunpoint.

That man told police he pulled his own gun and shot Davis several times. Police have not identified the shooter.

Two men with Davis were initially arrested when police said they were in the neighborhood to buy drug, but prosecutors didn't file charges against them either.