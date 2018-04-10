Police captain killed in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Capt. Robert David Melton of the Kansas City, Kansas, police was shot and killed Tuesday after a chase with suspects in a shots fired incident.

Mayor Mark Holland said it's unclear at this point whether the shooting was in any way related to recent attacks on police in Dallas or Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He said "with a lot of energy and a lot of pain in our nation," people shouldn’t jump to conclusions or make assumptions about what may or may not have happened.

Police said the incident started when a caller reported someone shooting at them, according to TV station KSHB.

The caller told police multiple people were shooting at him from a vehicle and when officers arrived the suspects fled from the vehicle, the station reported. During the pursuit, there was a crash and more shots were fired. Melton, who was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, was struck and fatally wounded.

Police chief Terry Zeigler first reported the shooting on Twitter around 2 p.m.

We have an officer shot at 22nd & Haskell. Start prayers, unknown condition. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) July 19, 2016

Holland asked that people pray for Melton's family and respect their privacy. He also urged restraint.

"Our communities are broken right now and my encouragement is that we not go down a path of fear," he said.

[Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to reflect that Melton was a police captain.]