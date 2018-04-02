Police: Car parts thief leaves behind big clue

FENTON (AP) — Police have a suspected car parts thief in custody, thanks largely, they said, to evidence left behind by the thief himself.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that someone stole wheels and hubcaps valued at nearly $10,000 from Jim Butler Chevrolet in Fenton in March. Surveillance images showed a truck used on one of the thefts.

Authorities found the truck, and inside it was a piece of mail addressed to 58-year-old Marvin Young. The mail led to the arrest of Young and 52-year-old Milliard Carpenter.

Both were charged earlier this month with felony stealing. Both are jailed on $20,000 bond.