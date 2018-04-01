Police charge Cape Girardeau man with first-degree murder

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU - A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau police said Tuesday that 19-year-old Tavious Tipler has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child. Tipler's bond has been set at $500,000 cash-only. It was not immediately clear if Tipler has an attorney.

Authorities said officers found Airious Darling dead on the front porch of a home on March 31.