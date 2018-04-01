Police chase ends in four arrests after reported retail theft

JEFFERSON CITY - Officers took four people into custody Tuesday after chasing them by car from Jefferson City to Fulton.

Jefferson City police responded to a theft call from Dillard's around 3:20 p.m., and officers located the suspect vehicle on U.S. Highway 50. The driver did not stop the vehicle as police tried to get them to pull over. Police followed the vehicle on U.S. Highway 54 and ultimately reached Fulton, Jefferson City police said in a news release.

As the vehicle continued, four agencies assisted in the pursuit. When the vehicle reached Fulton city limits, Fulton police used tire deflation spikes, forcing the vehicle to stop, police said.

Police took four East St. Louis, Illinois, residents into custody and transported them to Jefferson City for further investigation, the release said.

Police said the suspects were being investigated for additional merchandise thefts totaling more than $10,000.

Possible charges include felony stealing, resisting arrest by fleeing and traffic offenses, police said.