Police Chase in St. Louis

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four people are arrested following a chase and gunfire on Monday night in St. Louis. It began when a police officer saw four men, ages 16 to 20, in a stolen car in an alley, off Wabash. Police said the men began shooting at the officer. That led to a chase. When it ended, the men got out and ran. All four were caught. Police recovered two guns. One person in a nearby car was shot, but is expected to be okay. No word yet on charges.