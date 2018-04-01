Police Chase Turns Deadly

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Police chases in Independence have turned fatal twice in less than 24 hours. A 17-year-old bicyclist died Thursday night when he was struck by a car being pursued by Independence police. A 40-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his car while being chased early Thursday. Police say they began chasing a car at around 8 p.m. when the driver intentionally rammed another vehicle. Moments later the fleeing car ran a red light and struck the bicyclist. Police said the officer did not know the bicyclist had been hit and continued the chase, which ended when two occupants of the car bailed out and were apprehended. Earlier, Anthony L. Jones of Lee's Summit died when he crashed his car into a tree after speeding away from an officer trying to pull him over.