Police Chief Corruption Trial

Ronald Matthews is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, attempted obstruction of justice, and perjury before a grand jury. A prosecutor told jurors Tuesday morning that Matthews tried to shield auxiliary officer Ayoub, Dave, Qattoum from a possible criminal probe and deportation after Qattoum was found to be a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities say Matthews plotted to obstruct federal investigators and lied to a grand jury after Qattoum's 2004 arrest during a traffic stop. Matthews' lawyer says his client was set up by the FBI and a co-defendant who needed money. Matthews resigned after being indicted last January.