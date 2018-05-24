Police chief in Kansas City, Missouri, to retire

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The first African-American to lead the police department in Kansas City, Missouri, is planning to retire.

The Kansas City Star reports 55-year-old Darryl Forte tweeted Wednesday that he plans to step down on May 20, after more than three decades in law enforcement.

Forte has been credited for making changes at the department, such as training officers on de-escalation tactics and requiring officers to work in areas suffering from increased violent crime.

He also appointed a diversity officer to advance inclusion of minorities, women and others.

Forte informed leaders of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners about his decision on Tuesday. He did not give a specific reason for stepping down from his position.

He is the city's 44th police chief.