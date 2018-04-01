Police chief perplexed why officer shut off dash cam

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says he's perplexed as to why an officer turned off a patrol car's dashboard camera in the middle of a resisting suspect's arrest.

He tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch a five-day suspension was recommended for the officer, but the officer is appealing it. Dotson says nothing on the video suggests officers were violating anyone's rights.

The video shows the April 2014 arrest of Cortez Bufford. Several officers are seen pulling Bufford from the car, kicking him and shocking him with a stun gun before the camera is shut off.

Attorneys have filed a lawsuit on behalf of Bufford, saying police used excessive force.

A lawyer for the St. Louis Police Officers' Association says the video really reflects a proper escalation of force.