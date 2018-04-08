Police Chief Rethinking Policy

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City Police Chief Jim Corwin says he's rethinking the department's policy of one officer per car, after one of his men was wounded in a shootout. Corwin said that shooting and two other violent attacks on officers since March have prompted him to reconsider the 54-year-old single-officer rule. Police released audio and video of the June 5th gunbattle in which an officer was shot in the foot. Corwin praised the officer for using his radio to give instructions to other cars, even though he'd been shot by a nine-millimeter semiautomatic machine gun. The officer returned fire, causing the gunman to flee. The chief wants to gather information and decide whether officers in pairs could be more effective than those riding alone.