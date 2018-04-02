Police Chief's Wife Ordered to Prison for Fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) -- The wife of a southwestern Illinois police chief has been sentenced to a year and three months in federal prison for defrauding a former employer of about $120,000.

A judge in East St. Louis, Illinois also ordered 38-year-old Amy Shelby to pay $112,400 in restitution and spend three years on post-prison supervised release.

Shelby pleaded guilty in November to wire fraud, admitting she defrauded Oakmont Mini Storage in Granite City of $70,000 to $120,000 between 2006 and May 2010. She used and improperly obtained commercial credit card under the business' name. Authorities say she also used that card for personal items and for her credit card bills.

Shelby is the wife of Madison Police Chief Steven Shelby. He hasn't spoken publicly about the case, calling it "a private issue."