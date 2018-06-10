Police Coach Business Owners

"Internal theft can happen in any type of workplace," she explained, "and there are greater losses due to that than shoplifting by far."

Because theft is the most common workplace problem, police recommend employees lock up their belongings such as cell phones and purses.

Llona Weiss is a manager for the American Lung Association in Jefferson City.

"I have had in the workplace, in the past in other positions, I have had my purse stolen," she recalled. "We have had our home burglarized many years ago, so yes I have had incidences, and the information they are giving us is very good."

The biggest tip Weiss will remember from the workshop is to keep communication open among everyone in a company.

Officer Haden said employers should train employees to catch problems before they start.