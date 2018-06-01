Police: De Soto Man Kills Self During Standoff

By: The Associated Press

DE SOTO (AP) - An investigation continues after an eastern Missouri man apparently killed himself during a standoff with police.

Officers were called Sunday night on a report that a man was threatening to shoot his wife in De Soto. KMOV-TV reports that two children, ages 1 and 2, were inside the home at the time.

Police contacted the woman, who told them she had barricaded herself and the children in a downstairs bedroom while the husband was upstairs. Authorities say that as De Soto Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department surrounded the home, officers heard a single gunshot inside.

Officers found the 27-year-old suspect dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the man had been under a doctor's care for mental illness.