Police: Drugs and stolen vehicle found after car chase

LATHAM - A man was in custody after Moniteau County deputies chased a stolen car on Tuesday.

Deputies said, while investigating suspicious activity, they discovered a Mazda with incorrect license plates. When the driver refused to stop, deputies said, they pursued the car for miles before ending in a wooded area where the driver then fled on foot.

After a foot chase, deputies took David Singleton, 37, into custody.

Deputies said they found methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

The car was also listed as a stolen car from Columbia.

The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office said it expects multiple felony warrant including failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, property damage and possession of methamphetamines.

Singleton has multiple felony warrants out of Boone County including resisting arrest, failure to appear, trespassing, child neglect and a probation violation, the sheriff's office said.