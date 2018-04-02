Police: Drunken man struck sister with his car

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is accused of striking his younger sister with his car after getting drunk.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 53-year-old man and his 39-year-old sister were drinking together Monday night when he became irate and assaulted her.

Police say the man left in a vehicle, returned, and struck his sister with the car.

The woman is hospitalized in critical condition. The brother was arrested but formal charges have not been filed.