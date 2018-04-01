Police: Eastern Missouri man stabs ax-wielding intruder

By: The Associated Press

ROBERTSVILLE (AP) - Authorities said an eastern Missouri homeowner repeatedly stabbed an ax-wielding intruder.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the confrontation happened shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Franklin County's Robertsville.

Police said the 55-year-old homeowner told officers that a man with whom he had had an argument earlier in the night broke in to his home using the homeowner's ax. The intruder then used that weapon to damage the inside of the home, telling the homeowner he was going to kill him.

That's when police said the homeowner stabbed the 38-year-old intruder, who fled in the homeowner's vehicle.

The homeowner sustained slight injuries.

The alleged intruder later was found still in the vehicle, in a ditch.

He was flown to a St. Louis-area hospital, where his medical status wasn't clear Wednesday.