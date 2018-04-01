Police: Elderly KC Man with Dementia Conned

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say an 88-year-old man with dementia was tricked into buying a 19-year-old man shoes and hats.

Police say the elderly man was in a car waiting for his wife to shop when the younger man, Brian Redmond, got into the car. Redmond allegedly convinced the victim that they knew each other and persuaded him to take him shopping.

The Kansas City Star reports the victim drove to several stores and spent about $130 on Redmond. He allegedly tried to spend more but his credit card was declined. The victim also drove Redmond to meet with several people.

Police found the man after the victim's wife reported him missing.

Redmond with cited for general ordinance violations of stealing and possession of marijuana.