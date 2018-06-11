Police Enforce Safe Driving

This weekend, DWI checkpoints and additional officers will help try and make sure no one becomes a statistic. Law enforcement from across Missouri will be working as part of a statewide DWI enforcement effort.

"We're focusing our efforts on Saturday, not only is the patrol but also many other sheriff's departments and police departments across the state are trying to put a joint effort out there to get people to be as safe as possible," said Lt. John Hotz, State Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement will be dispersed around town in order to fully cover the area.

"This weekend we just feel a saturation patrol can get the officers out. They're not confined to one location, they'll be all around town. So if you're going to be impaired and you're going to be driving this weekend we're going be all around town looking for you, not in one spot, so just don't do it. Don't drink and drive this weekend," said Sgt. Jeff Stiefermann, Jefferson City Police.

Columbia police will also have more officers on the street.

"The Columbia Police Department will be participating in that. We will be doing that this weekend and we'll be looking for a combination of impaired drivers and also where not only are they driving but where the crashes are happening," s aid Timothy Moriarity, Columbia Police.

Columbia had more than 50 alcohol related accidents in 2006. The most dangerous street was Providence, followed closely by Stadium Boulevard. Tonight and tomorrow, Columbia police will have about 15 additional officers out on the streets.