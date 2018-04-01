Police Find 150 Rats in Apparent Animal Abuse

MOBERLY - Police served a search warrant at 205 S Morley Friday at 12:30 p.m. During the execution of the search warrant, officers removed eleven adult dogs, one cat and approximately 150 domesticated rats from the residence. All but one of the dogs were malnourished and were evaluated by a veterinarian that was on scene, then transported to the Moberly Animal Shelter for further care. The resident, a 41 year old male, was taken into custody and charged with Animal Neglect, with bond set at $5,000.00 cash only.

The search warrant was issued by Associate Circuit Judge Cynthia Suter, based on an information submitted by Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman,alleging animal abuse/neglect. The affidavit for the search warrant stemmed from information developed by the Moberly Police Department's Animal Control Officer where a subject purchased a dog from the resident with the animal being severely malnourished.

In addition, officials from the City of Moberly Code Enforcement office and the Randolph County Health Department responded to the residence. As a result of the conditions in the house, the residence was condemned by Code Enforcement officers. The investigation is continuing with observation and testing of the animals to determine their health status. Moberly Police were assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Code Enforcement,Randolph County Health Department and Green Hills Veterinary Clinic. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.