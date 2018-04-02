Police Find Child Porn in Accused Killer's Home

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Police said they found child pornography at the southwest Missouri home of a middle-school football coach accused in the kidnapping and killing of a 10-year-old girl.

Search warrants released Friday by Springfield police said they found a three-ring binder containing pornographic photos of young children at the home of 45-year-old Craig Michael Wood.

Officers also seized computers, cameras, 15 guns, 30 video recordings and a hat believed to have been worn by fourth-grader Hailey Owens.

Wood is accused of snatching the child as she walked home from her best friend's house this week. Neighbors said they watched in horror and unsuccessfully gave chase as Hailey was pulled into a pickup truck that quickly sped away.

His public defender said Friday Wood plans to plead not guilty.