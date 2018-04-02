Police find FedEx package full of marijuana

COLUMBIA - Police found 23 individually vacuum-sealed plastic bags of marijuana on Monday in a package delivered by FedEx.

Officers and a K-9 unit went to a home in the 3000 block of Wind River Circle, after being notified about the package, which was addressed to "Wrong". Inside the package, police found the bags, each of which weighed about one pound.

They also found 53 more pounds of marijuana, mostly packaged in the same way as that in the box, along with $20,000 in cash, plastic bags and a Ziploc vacuum sealer.

During the search, officers arrested 34-year-old Bunrong Rey and 35-year-old Roeun Rey on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and unlawful distribution of controlled substance.