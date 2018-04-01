Police Find Marijuana

Law enforcement served a search warrant at 5902 N. Gregory Drive. After searching the house they found about two pounds of marijuana and what they say is evidence of a large marijuana distribution operation.

The Sheriff's Department arrested the two people living in the house, Melissa Warren and James Hayes.

Hayes, 27, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute, obstructing a government operation and resisting arrest. Warren, 32, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute.