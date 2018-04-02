Police find meth while serving child endangerment warrant

CALIFORNIA — Two people were taken into custody in California, Mo., after a Moniteau County Sheriff's Office deputy found drugs while attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Carla E. Hemlin had an outstanding warrant for child endangerment, and when deputies arrived at Hemlin's residence, they found drug paraphernalia inside.

The deputies on scene received a search warrant for the property and recovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and scales.

Kenneth R. Hemlin, 35, was taken into custody and taken to the Moniteau County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Carla E. Hemlin was also taken to the County Jail for an outstanding warrant for her arrest. Further charges are pending for both subjects.