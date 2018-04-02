Police find missing Mexico man with dementia safe in Illinois

MEXICO - (Updated at 11:35 p.m.) The Mexico Police Department canceled a silver advisory late Wednesday night for a missing man with dementia after he was found safe in Pittsfield, Illinois.

The Mexico Police Department issued a silver advisory Wednesday for 80-year-old Charles Williams who lives on Park Crest in Mexico. Williams left his home Wednesday between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. in a blue GMC Sonoma. Mexico police said they did not know where he was going.

Mexico police described Williams as 5' 10", 180 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. Williams was last seen wearing a red and white baseball cap with military pins, a blue coat, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm of military jump boots.

Police asked anyone with information on Williams to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Mexico Police Department at 573-581-2100.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated wto include information on where Williams was found.]