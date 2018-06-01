Police Find Parent of Lost Boy

ST. LOUIS - Authorities say no criminal charges will be filed against the St. Louis woman whose 5-year-old son was found wandering alone late at night with his dog at a grocery store.



Workers at a Schnucks grocery store in south St. Louis found the boy about 11:15 p.m. Thursday. He said his name was Noah, but he didn't know his last name or where he lived. Workers took him in, gave the boy and the dog food, and called police.



Several hours later, on Friday morning, police located the child's mother. She told authorities she was sleeping and didn't know the boy had wandered off.



Police say there will be strict oversight to ensure that the mother and child get help toward what police call a "healthy living environment."