Police find shell casing after shots fired near MU campus

COLUMBIA - Police said Friday night they found a shell casing near the intersection of Hitt Street and Cherry Street, after a report of shots fired.

The Columbia Police Department was looking for a silver 4-door Nissan that was seen leaving the area and heading toward Campus Bar & Grill, according to MU Alert.

Police said they did not have a suspect description. They said there were no victims in the incident.

The MU Alert system first sent a text to students at about 11:10 p.m. to notify them of shots fired near campus. MU Alert sent an update 30 minutes later saying the situation had been stabilized.

Shots Fired near MU. Take precautions. See http://t.co/6BXzIBKeps for updated info as it is confirmed. Do not call MUPD unless an emergency — MU Alert (@MUalert) August 29, 2015





MU Alert asked students to call their parents and assure them they were safe. MU asked students and others near campus not to call MUPD for inquiries about the incident, in order to avoid overloading phone lines.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to emphasize The Columbia Police Department's involvement in the investigation, rather than the University of Missouri Police Department.]