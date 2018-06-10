Police Hard at Work to Protect Community Over Thanksgiving Holiday

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will have extra officers on patrol Thanksgiving week. They will be patrolling all neighborhoods in the community, and especially those with multiple homes left vacant for the holiday, like student housing areas.

Police say the community can help keep their homes safe by following a few tips.

Lock all windows and exterior doors. Use a bar or a piece of wood to reinforce sliding doors and windows. Shut window blinds and keep valuables out of sight. Consider using timers for indoor lights and motion-sensor lighting for outdoor lights. Have someone get your mail and newspapers if you're going to be gone for multiple days. Don't advertise the fact that you're going to be gone on Facebook or on your answering machine. Don't leave boxes on your curb for trash pick-up. They could indicate what valuables you have in your home. Instead place them in a bag or throw them in a dumpster.

The Columbia Police Department will also be using bait cars to catch burglars. Officials said officers will be scanning all areas of Columbia for suspicious behavior.