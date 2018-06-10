Police have ID'ed fourth victim of the St. Louis area quadruple homicide

By: The Associated Press, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County police continue to search for the person who fatally shot four people inside a home last week, including a 10-year-old boy.

Police said at a news conference Tuesday that a $15,000 reward is now offered in the case.

The shooting happened Thursday in an unincorporated area of north St. Louis County known as Glasgow Village. Police on Tuesday identified the child as 10-year-old Terrence Dehart. He was the adoptive son of 56-year-old Patricia Steward, another victim.

Steward's 20-year-old son, Joseph Corley, died, along with 18-year-old Deandre Kelley Jr., a friend of Corley's.

Police have no known motive and have determined it was not murder-suicide.

The reward is offered through CrimeStoppers, an anonymous tip hotline that covers St. Louis and several surrounding counties.