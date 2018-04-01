Police: hit and run leads to second crash

Car roll over results from double accident

COLUMBIA- Two people are in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon following a double accident at the intersection of Route-B and Brown Station Road.

The accident began shortly before noon Wednesday morning when a black SUV with Texas plates pulled out of a Dollar General Store, struck an oncoming car, and then proceeded to flee the scene Columbia Police Lt. Scott Young said.

The SUV then collided with two other vehicles at the intersection before rolling onto it's side.

Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV sustained "more than minor injuries," Young said.

No word on their condition at this time.

No names have been released. The story will be updated later.