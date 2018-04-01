Police: Homeowner says he killed intruder; 2nd in 4 months

UNION (AP) - Police are investigating after they said a Franklin County homeowner stabbed and killed someone who he said broke into his home, four months after killing another intruder.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a man said he woke up and found Eric M. Frazer holding an ax early Tuesday. Authorities said the homeowner told officers that Frazer broke into his home using his ax and threatened him, and that they had an argument.

Police said Frazer left in the homeowner's vehicle and was later found in the car in a ditch. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke, the homeowner shot and killed an intruder in February. He was not charged in the incident.

Toelke said a report of the current case will be handed over to prosecutors for review.