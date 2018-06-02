Police Horses Visit Children

"Horses have been around for a very long time but then we started driving cars and horses kind of got phased out, and we didn't see them anymore but then back in the 1980's, which is a very long time ago for you guys, we started seeing them again," said Officer Stephanie Winscott of the Columbia Police Department.

The students also learned how effective the Columbia Police Department's Mounted Patrol can be in a crowded situation.

Winscott and her partner Wendy Stokes are some of the founding members of the Mounted Patrol. They said they want to travel to schools to give students a chance to get to know their partners in case they ever run into one around town.

One thing the students learned is that the officers have to pay for everything if they are part of the mounted unit.

"I owned my own horse for years, but using them for the police department I had to buy equipment and stuff that wasn't in our budget. Everything like saddles, the breast collars, bridles, the shoeing our special shoes, we have to have it," Winscott said.

"We are going to start the fundraiser to raise some money and help defray some of those costs for them, and it's called Pennies for Ponys," said Assistant Principal of Fairview Elementary School Adrienne Patton.

For the month of October each grade will compete to see who can raise the most money for the department. The winning grade will receive a pizza party.

People can send donations to the Mounted Police Foundation at 600 East Walnut Columbia, MO 65201.