Police hunt for Missouri pair after woman abducted from home

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police in a Birmingham, Alabama, suburb are searching for a Missouri couple after they say a gunman entered a home and forced a woman into the family's SUV, which was then stolen.

Vestavia Hills police said in a statement that the suspects later dropped the abducted woman off at a hospital following the Sunday morning home invasion.

Police say the male suspect had entered the home through a garage door, said he was having car trouble and then pulled gun and demanded the vehicle.

Police said they're searching for the stolen SUV — a 2010 silver Ford Edge.

Police said warrants have been issued for two suspects, identified as Joplin, Missouri, residents Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper, both 31, who both face kidnapping and theft charges.