Police: Husband kills wife, self in suburban Kansas City

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police investigating the case of a couple found dead in a suburban Kansas City home believe that the man fatally shot his divorce-seeking wife before turning the handgun on himself.

Police in Olathe, Kansas, say they found 36-year-old Amy Mabion and 36-year-old Philip Mabion wounded in their home shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say Amy Mabion died at the scene, and Philip Mabion died later at a hospital.

The Kansas City Star reports that Amy Shaffer filed for divorce June 1, citing incompatibility with her husband of almost 11 years. Mabion countered in his June 27 response that they were not incompatible. Friends of the Mabions say the two continued to live together.

Police say the investigation continues.