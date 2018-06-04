Police ID man struck and killed on I-70 in St. Louis area

By: The Associated Press

BRIDGETON (AP) - Police in St. Louis County have identified a man who was struck and killed while walking along Interstate 70 near Lambert Airport.

The victim was 38-year-old Karlen Kristiansen. He was struck Monday night.

St. Louis County and Bridgeton police are investigating. No details have been released about why Kristiansen was walking along the interstate.

The crash forced closure of the interstate for several hours.

