Police ID Mo. Man Killed in Car Part Theft

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A man crushed by a car while apparently trying to steal a catalytic converter in Springfield has been identified as a parolee with numerous criminal convictions.

KYTV reports that Springfield police on Tuesday identified the man as 42-year-old Vincent Marco. He was found dead Monday morning under a car parked in a west Springfield lot.

Police said Marco was using a scissor jack when the device gave way, dropping the car on him. Investigators believe he was trying to take the car's catalytic converter - a popular target of metal thieves.

Marco had served prison terms for a variety of offenses including assault, forgery, drugs, tampering with vehicles and utility services and unlawful use of a weapon. He had lived and worked in several southwest Missouri communities.