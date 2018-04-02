Police identify bicyclist killed in Kansas City crash

The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

By: The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police identified a man Wednesday who was killed when the bicycle he was on collided with a pickup truck Monday.

The Kansas City Star reports police identified the man as 57-year-old John H. Baskin of Kansas City. A witness told police Baskin rode through a stop sign before the crash and wasn't wearing a helmet.

Police said the pickup driver wasn't injured in the crash and stayed at the scene to provide police a statement.

[Editor's note: This story has been re-formatted from its original format for clarity.]