Police identify man found slain in Wellston

WELLSTON (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man who was gunned down over the weekend had attended homecoming activities at his alma mater earlier in the day.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Major Case Squad is investigating the death of 19-year-old Melvin Pogue. He was shot to death Saturday night. The Major Case Squad said in a news release Tuesday that it's unclear whether there is a connection between his shooting and his attendance at the Normandy High School homecoming activities.

The festivities included a parade, football game and dance. Authorities said there were no problems that required police attention at the events.

The North County Police Cooperative, which patrols Wellston, asked the Major Case Squad to handle the investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.