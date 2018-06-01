Police identify man killed by Kansas City officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police have released the name of a Kansas City man who was killed during an altercation with officers.

The Kansas City Star reports that the man who was shot late Wednesday was 41-year-old Ymauo Erwin. Police said he threatened an officer with what looked like a sword before he was shot.

The officer involved was placed on leave, and the shooting is under investigation.

Erwin's pastor said Erwin was an immigrant from the Federated States of Micronesia who had lived in the Kansas City area about three years. He worked for a car rental company at Kansas City International Airport.