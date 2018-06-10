Police identify man shot dead in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police were investigating the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Willie Edwards, of north St. Louis County, was found dead early Friday. Police said Edwards had been shot in the abdomen and buttocks.

Police said a witness was sitting on his front porch with Edwards and heard gunshots when he went inside. The witness told police he didn't see the gunman, but did see a dark-colored SUV drive off. Police said they have no suspects.