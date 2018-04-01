Police Identify Man Whose Body Was Found in Yard

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have identified a man found shot to death in the backyard of a home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victim is identified as 20-year-old Nathan Reed III of St. Louis.

Police were called Wednesday night and told the body of a man was in the yard. Reed was shot in the chest and abdomen and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a man came up to Reed and began shooting, then fled. Police are searching for the killer.