Police Identify Memorial Jumper

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police have released the identity of a 20-year-old man who jumped from the top of the Liberty Memorial. Michael Maybrier of Independence, Missouri, bought a ticket to ride to the top of the World War One monument Tuesday. He then climbed 50 steps to the apex and waited until he was alone before plunging to his death. Police say Maybrier fell more than 200 feet. He landed on the observation deck at the base of the tower, near about 25 other people -- including an eleven-year-old boy. Officials have closed much of the site but are keeping the national World War One museum open. The death is being investigated as a suicide, which would be only the second in the history of the memorial. A man jumped to his death from the tower in 1994. In 1919, Kansas City raised $2.5 million to build the Liberty Memorial in honor of those who served in World War I. The memorial opened in 1926 with a dedication by President Calvin Coolidge.