Police identify Missouri homicide victim

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Police in southeast Missouri have identified a man found fatally shot last week.

The Southeast Missourian reported the victim has been identified as 41-year-old Demetric Atchison of Cape Girardeau.

Investigators said the case is ongoing, and no information has been released about a possible suspect.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad recently released a statement saying police found Atchison shot after responding to a shooting report Thursday.

The statement said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred less than a week after another shooting not far away, when several bullets struck an occupied home.

No one was hurt in that shooting.