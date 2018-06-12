Police identify suspect in Columbia hit and run accident

COLUMBIA - No one was injured during a hit and run accident at the intersection of College Avenue and Broadway Sunday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., 18 year-old Olivia Rothwell was driving down College Avenue when a car trying to make a left turn from Broadway hit her. Rothwell said she's thankful to escape uninjured.

“I feel mainly blessed to be alive,” said Rothwell.

The driver fled the scene but police recovered their license plate which had fallen off during the crash.

Police were able to identify Deja McClendon as the driver. She was arrested at 1:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ashland Road for a misdemeanor leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with a release on municipal summons.

In a Twitter message, Olivia’s mother, Susanne Rothwell said the incident really affected her daughter.

“She’s very shaken up,” she said.

(Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to include the latest information.)