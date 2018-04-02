Police Identify Two Killed in KC Motorcycle Crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A 45-year-old man and his stepdaughter's 13-year-old friend have been identified as the victim of a Kansas City motorcycle crash.

The Kansas City Star reported Anastasia Allen jumped at the chance for the ride because she had never been on a motorcycle before Wednesday night.

The accident occurred when the motorcycle she and Troy Mitchell were on struck a guardrail on the ramp to Interstate 35 in the northeast area of Kansas City. Police think Mitchell missed a small curve on the ramp. Both he and Anastasia were wearing helmets.