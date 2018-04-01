Police Identify Woman Found in St. Louis County Fire

AP-MO--Fire-Death,0070Police identify woman found in St. Louis County fireEds: NewsNow. FENTON, Mo. (AP) -- The St. Louis County woman whose body was found in a burning apartment is identified by police as 23-year-old Melanie Breckle. St. Louis County police say an autopsy will be performed today to determine her cause of death. A firefighter found Breckle's body in a residence near Fenton yesterday afternoon. Police say it appears the fire was set to cover up a possible homicide. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-11-14-07 0950CST