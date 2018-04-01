Police in Missouri kill man who allegedly charged officers

LAKESHIRE (AP) — A man suspected of attacking two relatives with a claw hammer in St. Louis County is dead after allegedly charging at responding officers, who fatally shot him.

A woman in the town of Lakeshire called police late Thursday and said a bleeding 12-year-old boy came to her home for help. The child and his mother, the suspect's 33-year-old sister, had been stabbed and attacked with a claw hammer.

Two officers, one from Lakeshire and one from St. Louis County, went to the home. Authorities said the 30-year-old suspect charged at the Lakeshire officer with a hammer, and that officer shot him twice. Police said the suspect then charged the county officer, who fired six shots.

The suspect died at a hospital. His sister and nephew are hospitalized in stable condition.