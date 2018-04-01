Police: Inmate assaults St. Peters officers in escape effort

ST. PETERS (AP) - Authorities said a corrections officer was seriously injured after an inmate tried to escape from St. Peters police headquarters.

According to police, a 27-year-old man, who was a suspect in a burglary investigation, assaulted two corrections officers Monday.

Police said as an officer attempted to give the inmate a new mattress was closing the suspect's cell door, the suspect pushed it open and choked the officer before removing his radio. Police said the suspect repeatedly punched the officer in the face and took money and a cellphone from the officer.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious facial injuries.

Officials also said another officer was assaulted by the suspect, but was not injured. The suspect was stopped by other officers.

The suspect faces charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, attempted escape from confinement and robbery.