Police investigate 3 homicides in 24 hours in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in separate shootings over 24 hours in Kansas City.

Police say the first of the killings happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. The 34-year-old victim, Dominique Jefferson, of Kansas City, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The next killing happened shortly after midnight Monday. Officers responding to an accident found 27-year-old Kendrick Anderson, of Kansas City, shot to death inside of a wrecked vehicle.

The third homicide happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. Police found 38-year-old Lester Davis of Kansas City shot on a sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have no suspect information about Davis and Jefferson's killers and are working with witnesses of Anderson's killing to develop a description. The killings bring the city's annual homicide total to 104.